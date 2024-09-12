American Century Companies Inc. Has $362.71 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,881,587 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,766 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $362,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,938,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,674 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after buying an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

