American Century Companies Inc. Has $560.33 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,335,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,490 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.89% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $560,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after buying an additional 1,391,370 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after buying an additional 1,368,440 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,520,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after buying an additional 741,237 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $21,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

