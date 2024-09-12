American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $294,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in F5 by 9,100.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Up 0.8 %

FFIV opened at $202.91 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $205.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $283,659.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $283,659.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,066.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,771 shares of company stock worth $1,463,205 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

