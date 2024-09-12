American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 4,700,697 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,382,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700,697 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $497,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

