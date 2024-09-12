American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $40,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express by 42.2% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $254.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $261.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.