American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.95

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $137.95 and last traded at $137.23, with a volume of 10171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

