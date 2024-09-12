American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 180,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 307,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AREC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Resources in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get American Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Resources

American Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $38.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). American Resources had a negative net margin of 332.74% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,988,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.77% of American Resources worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.