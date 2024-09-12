Amp (AMP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.96 Million

Amp (AMP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. Amp has a total market cap of $136.47 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amp has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amp token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Amp Profile
Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
