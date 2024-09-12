Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,328,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 461,483 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 0.9% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $89,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

