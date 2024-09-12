Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Up 4.8%

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.94. 513,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,856,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. The company has a market cap of $922.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,484 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

