Analysts Set HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Price Target at $62.00

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

DINO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

DINO stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.18.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

