Analysts Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Target Price at $323.77

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price objective on the stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,826 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after acquiring an additional 217,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $359.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $361.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

