Analysts Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) PT at $7.25

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several analysts recently commented on RIG shares. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. Transocean has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,982,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $433,208,000 after purchasing an additional 429,950 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 0.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,119,489 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $300,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Transocean by 18.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,334,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $290,984,000 after buying an additional 7,320,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transocean by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,725,995 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $196,484,000 after buying an additional 5,856,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,013,964 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $106,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

