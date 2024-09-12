Analyzing A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) and Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) and Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Auto Trader Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 3 4 1 0 1.75 Auto Trader Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $51.07 billion 0.53 $3.82 billion $0.51 14.29 Auto Trader Group $717.57 million 14.14 $322.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Auto Trader Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Trader Group.

Profitability

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Auto Trader Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 2.16% 1.62% 1.44% Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Trader Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Auto Trader Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Auto Trader Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs. The Logistics & Services segment offers integrated transportation solutions; fulfillment and management solutions, such as landside and air transportation; warehousing, distribution, and depot services; and supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom brokerage services. The Terminals segment engages in gateway terminal activities. The Towage & Maritime Services segment provides offshore towage and marine services under the Svitzer brand; reefer containers; offshore supply services; trading; and marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector. It also offers digital solutions that offer booking, managing, tracking of shipments, and other related activities. The company serves fashion and lifestyle, retail, automotive, chemicals, technology, and FMCG industries. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Auto Trader Group

(Get Free Report)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms. Auto Trader Group plc was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.