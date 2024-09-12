Analyzing TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -3.20% N/A -5.83% TH International -43.33% N/A -17.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and TH International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 1 3 0 2.75 TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus target price of $13.13, suggesting a potential upside of 326.14%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than TH International.

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and TH International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.30 billion 0.04 -$21.23 million ($1.76) -1.75 TH International $221.94 million 0.46 -$123.81 million ($0.74) -0.84

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TH International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats TH International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

