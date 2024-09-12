Ankr (ANKR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.48 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $253.44 million and $11.48 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009278 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,267.90 or 1.00046030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02473359 USD and is up 6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 325 active market(s) with $7,799,970.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.