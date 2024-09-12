Anthony John Kinnon Sells 250,000 Shares of International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR) Stock

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) Director Anthony John Kinnon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.
International Frontier Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:IFR opened at C$0.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. International Frontier Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.20.
International Frontier Resources Company Profile
