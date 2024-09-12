Anthony John Kinnon Sells 250,000 Shares of International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR) Stock

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) Director Anthony John Kinnon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

Shares of CVE:IFR opened at C$0.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. International Frontier Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.20.

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of approximate 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

