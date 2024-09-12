Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. 120,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,408,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $544.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

