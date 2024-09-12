Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 273,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,444,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $557.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.03.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $1,794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,760.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,414,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,555,000 after buying an additional 4,266,179 shares in the last quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 6,111,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after acquiring an additional 736,924 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,574,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,919,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,286,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 333,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

