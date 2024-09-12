Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Down 80.2% in August

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the August 15th total of 310,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APVO traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,262. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

