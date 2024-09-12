Apu Apustaja One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.00 Million (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Apu Apustaja token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a market capitalization of $71.96 million and $8.00 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja was first traded on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.com.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 318,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00019525 USD and is up 5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $6,991,856.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

