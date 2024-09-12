Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.