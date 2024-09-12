Ardor (ARDR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.77 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $66.35 million and $6.77 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00041037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.