Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $1,421,200.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,421,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 446,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,485,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $141.46 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.39.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARES. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,207,381,000 after purchasing an additional 206,996 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ares Management by 58.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,183,000 after buying an additional 1,867,933 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,525,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 49.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,822,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,191,000 after acquiring an additional 933,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 24.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,316,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,754,000 after acquiring an additional 453,657 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

