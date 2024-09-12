Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,741 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.34% of Arhaus worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARHS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Arhaus by 120.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,554 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 9,035.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 68,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter worth $1,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arhaus Stock Up 1.9 %

ARHS stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.52. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

