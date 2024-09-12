Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 2.2%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $351.78 and last traded at $350.45. Approximately 296,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,337,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.63.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,989 shares of company stock valued at $38,219,586. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. FCG Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.