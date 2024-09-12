ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $739.77 and last traded at $743.54. Approximately 466,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,248,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $749.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

The company has a market cap of $315.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $908.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $947.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

