ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised ASOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
