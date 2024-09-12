Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Down 88.5% in August

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS APNHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 587. Aspen Pharmacare has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

Aspen Pharmacare Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.1202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

