Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Sells $165,089.28 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $165,089.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.47. 1,320,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,934. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,522,000 after buying an additional 184,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,835,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,552 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Associated Banc by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,050,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,254,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after purchasing an additional 728,555 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.