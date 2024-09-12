AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11,865.94

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £118.66 ($155.17) and traded as high as £124.24 ($162.47). AstraZeneca shares last traded at £124.06 ($162.23), with a volume of 3,189,602 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($196.16) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £105.53 ($138.01).

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £118.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3,944.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 77.60 ($1.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

