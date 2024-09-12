AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11,865.94

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £118.66 ($155.17) and traded as high as £124.24 ($162.47). AstraZeneca shares last traded at £124.06 ($162.23), with a volume of 3,189,602 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($196.16) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £105.53 ($138.01).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZN
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 77.60 ($1.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.