AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $38,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 261,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 49,252 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 48.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

