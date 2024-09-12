Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Sells $39,300.00 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Atlanticus Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ATLC stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $455.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $315.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.
