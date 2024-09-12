Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Sells $39,300.00 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Atlanticus Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $455.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $315.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

