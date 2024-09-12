AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 6,683,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 35,962,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $154.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

