Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Sunday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Austin Engineering’s previous final dividend of $0.003.

Austin Engineering Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.30.

Get Austin Engineering alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Austin Engineering

In other Austin Engineering news, insider David Singleton bought 16,254,612 shares of Austin Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$8,127,306.00 ($5,418,204.00). Corporate insiders own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Austin Engineering

Austin Engineering Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other related products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers excavator, face shovel, front end loader, and stemming buckets; rope shovel dippers; and wear liner kits for mining applications, including hard rock, iron ore, and coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Austin Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.