Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Insider David Singleton Purchases 16,254,612 Shares

Sep 12th, 2024

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANGGet Free Report) insider David Singleton purchased 16,254,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$8,127,306.00 ($5,418,204.00).

Austin Engineering Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.30.

Austin Engineering Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 6th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This is a boost from Austin Engineering’s previous Final dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Austin Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Austin Engineering

Austin Engineering Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other related products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers excavator, face shovel, front end loader, and stemming buckets; rope shovel dippers; and wear liner kits for mining applications, including hard rock, iron ore, and coal.

