Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 73500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$31.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
