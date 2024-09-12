Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Shares Gap Up to $66.76

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.76, but opened at $68.19. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF shares last traded at $66.49, with a volume of 27,620 shares changing hands.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 84,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $4,791,000.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

