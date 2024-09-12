Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 209,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 159,930 shares.The stock last traded at $5.26 and had previously closed at $5.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.02 million. Research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,045 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.