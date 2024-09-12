Avista (NYSE:AVA) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

Avista Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AVA opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $91,968.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avista by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,697 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Avista by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

