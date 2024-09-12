Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Raised to GBX 550

Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 525 ($6.87) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.13) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 524.80 ($6.86).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,391.30%.
In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,003 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £4,834.46 ($6,322.03). Also, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.53) per share, with a total value of £31,187.50 ($40,783.97). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 107,253 shares of company stock valued at $52,002,196. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
