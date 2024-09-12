B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.94.

BTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC set a C$3.30 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.70. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3483456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.50%.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.