Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Purchases 751 Shares

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Julie Lee acquired 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,667.71.

TSE:BDGI traded down C$0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$36.14. The company had a trading volume of 45,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of C$32.25 and a one year high of C$51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

BDGI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.60 to C$55.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

