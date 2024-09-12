Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Purchases 751 Shares

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Julie Lee acquired 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,667.71.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance
TSE:BDGI traded down C$0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$36.14. The company had a trading volume of 45,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of C$32.25 and a one year high of C$51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.14.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Badger Infrastructure Solutions
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Badger Infrastructure Solutions
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.