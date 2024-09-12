Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after purchasing an additional 466,829 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,500,000 after acquiring an additional 310,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

