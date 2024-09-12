Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,956,967.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $86.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average is $98.42. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

