Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $17.74 Million Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.48% of Plains GP worth $17,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 61.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 22.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 35.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Trading Up 0.2 %

PAGP opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

