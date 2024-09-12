Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 2,772 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The Ensign Group worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG opened at $150.55 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.79 and its 200 day moving average is $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,736 shares of company stock worth $3,491,039. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

