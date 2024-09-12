Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,633 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.17% of Utz Brands worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 223,462 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Utz Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

UTZ opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.29%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently -92.00%.

In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at $684,352.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

