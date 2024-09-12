Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,399,279,000 after buying an additional 330,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,213,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,302,000 after purchasing an additional 279,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $488.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $453.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $458.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,467 shares of company stock valued at $431,056,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

