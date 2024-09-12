Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,358 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PM opened at $125.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

